HALLSVILLE — Guests to the Hallsville High School theatre’s fall comedy, “Dearly Departed,” should come ready to laugh.
The play, which debuts this week at the Hallsville High School Black Box Theatre, is full of a cast of characters that each manage to deliver their own belly laughing inducing lines.
The play is directed by Hallsville High School Assistant Theatre Director Christopher Dickson and performed by a cast of 22 and a crew of 15. Hallsville High School Theatre Director Shalem Carr stars in the play, alongside students in grades ninth through 12th.
The play is written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones.
Guest appearances will be made by Hallsville High School Principal James Gibson and Hallsville High School Assistant Choir Director Jordan Swearingen.
“The play is set in the Bible Belt south and is about a family who has just lost their patriarch Bud,” Dickson said. “It’s about the family coming to grips with death, and comedy ensues as dying is never easy in the south but it is always funny. This is a lighthearted comedy and just a lot of fun.”
Tickets are $10 each, and the play is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Hallsville High School Black Box Theatre is located at 616 Cal Young Road in Hallsville.