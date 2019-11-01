HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville City Park has gotten a facelift with its long awaited new playground equipment installed this month, just before the city’s 150th birthday celebration last weekend.
Children swarmed the Hallsville City Park’s new playground equipment on Saturday during the Hallsville Sesquicentennial Celebration. Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey also used the special day to dedicate the park’s long awaited update.
Thanks to a combination of private funds, city money and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department matching grant, the park had a new French drain system installed to prevent future flooding and new playground equipment installed, including a handicap accessible swing.
The $150,000 grant combined with the $12,000 each from the Hallsville Park Committee and the Hallsville Lions Club added to the $51,000 from the City of Hallsville covered the costs of the new updates — though Casey said the work at the park is not complete in his eyes.
“This is just the first step of what the city and the park committee would like to do at the park,” Casey said. “This is not considered finished to us.”
The park now has new swing sets, including a wheelchair swing, slides, a covered pavilion with solar lighting and rubber mulch underneath all of the equipment to keep children dry and clean when playing.
There is an area in the park for two to five year old children and another area for five to 12 year old children.
The new equipment was installed by Heartland Play.
The last time the park was updated with new playground equipment was the late 1960s or early 1970s, Casey said.
“The Hallsville Park Committee collected private donations over the past several years and the Hallsville Lions Club donated funds, so along with that money, the grant and money from the city, we were able to get this done,” Casey said.
The city has taken several steps in recent years to update its park, including the construction of a new set of restrooms. Donations were collected by a private resident, who built the amphitheater and stage currently at the park.