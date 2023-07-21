The catastrophic storm that swept through the city in June and caused serious damage to numerous power systems, leaving residents without lights, air conditioning or food, may have spawned a new citizen aid group in Hallsville.
The Hallsville City Council honored a group of 16 volunteers who served many people during the county’s most recent power outage. The 16 women involved in this endeavor are requesting to formally form a group so that they may be prepared for any future power outages or other emergencies. and the Hallsville City Council is prepared to look into ways to make that happen, Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said.
“I wanted to just show our appreciation,” said Casey. “You’re the kind of folks that make this community, not just within the city limits, but this whole Hallsville community, such a wonderful place to live.”
The ceremony was held on Tuesday to express the council’s great gratitude to its constituents.
The initiative began with a goal to feed the residents of Hallsville Square, a 32-unit building for elderly and disabled persons.
Constables, realtors and educators are just a handful of the people that contributed to this endeavor. Ruby Abarca, Esmeralda Barron, Mary Bass, Tami Carnes, Patty Gerald, Beth Godsey, Tanga Hancock, Joyln Hawkins, Sierra Heilen, Amy Knight, Judy Ragsdale, Lori Rich, Sharon Sypert, Jim and Kim Weatherall, and Kelly Yarborough all worked together to provide food to residents during and after the storm.
In a matter of hours, residents and businesses banded together to assist those in need. A charitable intention to feed low-income elderly residents grew into distributing over 100 dinners at Gold Hall Community Center, which grew into feeding Brookshires staff and then traveling around other areas to feed working linemen.
Hallsville’s Brookshires and Marshall’s Super 1 stores both contributed food and 200 cases of water. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant in Tyler supplied 50 meals. Residents chipped in money to raise approximately $5,000 when word of the efforts spread around the neighborhood. The Hallsville Outreach Center and Hallsville Square then received more than 95 $50 Brookshire gift cards thanks to this funding.
“I would say don’t wait for somebody else to start it,” said Casey when talking about others who may be inspired to help their fellow community members. “These ladies didn’t wait... Look out for your fellow man. Your neighbors are your neighbors, and we’re supposed to look out for our neighbors.”