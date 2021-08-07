Hallsville High School’s Director of Speech & Debate and Assistant Theatre Director, Christopher Dickson, was recently selected as one of ten presenters across the nation for the National Federation of High School (NFHS)‘s Policy Debate Topic Selection Conference for the 2022-23 policy debate topic held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August.
Dickson was selected by the University Interscholastic League to represent Texas and Hallsville High School.
Dickson’s topic paper was chosen from several papers submitted across the United States. At the NFHS Policy Debate Conference five of the ten topic papers will be presented, debated and reviewed over three days.
The topics receiving the greatest number of votes at the conference will be placed on a ballot to be sent to the states. If selected into the top five and chosen by the states, Dickson’s topic paper would become the debate resolution for the 2022-23 for all high school students in the United States.
“It is an honor and a wonderful opportunity to present a policy debate topic paper on behalf of Hallsville ISD and the UIL. To be chosen out of so many talented authors and debate coaches across our state and the nation is a highlight of my career!”, Dickson said.
Dickson’s topic paper focuses on the strategic competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.
The NFHS based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leader and advocate for high school athletes as well as fine and performing arts programs. Within their 51 member state associations (including Washington, D.C.), they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million students.
Dickson is entering his third year of teaching with Hallsville High School. The Hallsville High School debate team recently qualified 19 students to the National Speech and Debate National Tournament in June.