HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD administrators recently puckered up for a good cause.
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, recently asked the district’s own staff members to get in on the fundraising for the foundation’s grants to teachers program, and the staff answered the call.
The foundation’s Employee Giving Campaign saw district staff pledge to donate about $22,000 this year for the foundation’s grant program, which awards grants for innovative ideas and tools to enhance learning in the classrooms.
The campus to pledge the most in donations was Hallsville Junior High School, making the campus administrators there the lucky ones who got to kiss a pig in celebration of their staff donating the most.
“The Hallsville ISD employees outdid themselves during our employee giving campaign, pledging over $22,000,” the foundation said. “As part of the campaign promise, the foundation presented half the funds raised back to the campuses and departments.”
The foundation donated back more than $9,000 to campus classrooms last week to reward them for their giving. More than 240 district staff members donated more than $50, earning them a foundation T-shirt.
To donate to the foundation, visit their website at www.hisdfoundation.org