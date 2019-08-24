Hallsville ISD passed a deficit budget of $881,849 in general funds to focus on paying for facility upgrades at its Monday night meeting.
The district’s total revenue for the 2019-20 budget is $101.3 million, which is a $48.18 million increase from the 2018-19 total of $53.19 million.
The board also approved a tax rate of $1.30 per $100 valuation Monday night. The rate will mean a $1,300 tax bill on a home valued at $100,000, with no exemptions claimed.
The district is getting about $58 million in state revenue in the 2019-20 school year compared to about $12 million in 2018-19, which caused a major increase in revenue. The expenditure total for the district’s 2019-20 budget is $104.7 million. In 2018-19 that number was $54 million.
The deficit budget was passed to pay for some facility updates from maintenance and operations out of the 2019-20 budget, District Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to accumulate a fund balance,” Brown said. “They’re going to use some of that to pay for some one time expenditures.”
District trustees also called for a bond election Monday night and Brown said the reason some of these facility upgrades are not just included in the bond is because of lifespan.
“The bond will be financed for 20 years and some of these things may not have a lifespan for 20 years,” she said. “Such as possibly turf projects.”
Some of the fund balance is a result of conservative budgeting for the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville, Brown said.
In July, the board approved teacher salary raises as a result of House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, passed in the last legislative session.
The new salary for a teacher in their first year at Hallsville ISD is $39,000, which is a $3,145 increase from 2018-19.
Salary increases go up to 25 years, with a 25-year teacher making $58,840 which is a $6,825 increase.