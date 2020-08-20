HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees on Monday had a last minute change of heart and adopted a deficit budget, voting to give all staff raises and increase the district’s contribution to the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) benefits.
In a split vote, trustees Jay Nelson, Shane Goswick, Troy Crafton, Jason Ainsworth, Doug McGarvey and Dale Haney voted in favor of the deficit budget with raises and benefits package, while trustee Lee Gaw voted against the measure in favor of a larger raise package for staff.
Both options went against the administration’s recommendation, which was to adopt a $115,000 surplus budget with 3 percent pay increases to all returning staff as an one time incentive and 1.5 percent increases for all new hires to the district since March 1.
Instead, the board voted to adopt a $159,000 deficit budget that included the one time 3 percent pay increases for all returning staff, excluding the superintendent, a one time 1.5 percent pay increase to all new hires since March 1 and an additional district contribution of $50 per month to employees’ TRS benefits, which will be about a $274,000 recurring annual cost for the district.
Trustee Lee Gaw had argued in favor of a package that included 3 percent recurring raises for all staff, in place of the additional $50 a month contribution to the TRS system, citing that not all of the district’s employees — a little more than 400 of the more than 700 employees — take part in the TRS and would not receive a benefit, but all staff would benefit from a 3 percent recurring raise.
District administration, including Superintendent Jeff Collum and Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown were not in favor of any recurring expenditures, citing the warnings from the Texas Education Agency recently that the financial future is uncertain for public school districts in the future, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The about $111.8 million adopted general fund budget was based on a about a 4,700 brick and mortar student enrollment and about a 7,500 Hallsville Virtual Academy enrollment — up slightly from last year’s brick and mortar enrollment.
The adopted budget also included two new school bus purchases at about $100,000 each and about $331,000 for a server upgrade due the increase in online learning.
The trustees also adopted a decreased tax rate of $1.2504 per $100 of home valuation, down from last year’s $1.30 tax rate. This year’s tax rate is made up of $0.9664 maintenance and operations and $0.284 interest and sinking.