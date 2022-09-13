HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees recently adopted a surplus budget and decreased tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal school year, the district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said.
The Hallsville ISD trustees recently adopted a tax rate of $1.0064 per $100 of taxable property value, with $0.8914 on the maintenance and operations side of the budget and $0.115 on the debt side of the budget.
This is a total $0.2036 decrease in total tax rate from the prior year’s adopted rates.
The board adopted a surplus budget of $51,008. Part of this adopted budget includes a 10 percent raise for all positions excluding the superintendent and stipends. No other raise had been given since the 2019-20 school year, the district noted.
The budget also includes three new police officer positions, one for the new West Elementary campus and two for added security at other campuses; replacement of the high school practice field track, which will conclude the practice field project which was started last year; other parking lot improvements districtwide; and exterior security upgrades districtwide.
The surplus budget is a result of growth from the virtual campus and conservative expenditure budgeting, the district said.