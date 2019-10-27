HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD Alumni Association honored a 1983 Hallsville High School graduate as 2019’s distinguished alumnus, due to his continued service to the community and the school district.
Hallsville Brookshire’s Store Director Ray Jackson was honored for his hard work and continued contribution to the Hallsville community and school district since his graduation 36 years ago.
Jackson, a 38-year employee of Brookshire’s and one of two of the company’s 2019 managers of the year, said he was honored and humbled to be named the association’s distinguished alumni on Friday.
“Thank you and it is an honor,” Jackson said. “School wasn’t my favorite subject but I was taught hard work at a young age and had a lot of support and patience from my teachers of the years. I’m blessed to be back in this town now after working in 17 stores. This is a great community with a growing school system.”
Hallsville ISD Alumni Association member and retired teacher Neta Craig said it was Jackson’s hard work and dedication to the community that caught the association’s eye over the years.
“Ray is extremely community oriented and loves Hallsville,” Craig said on Friday. “He served on the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce board and serves on the Gum Springs Water Board. He also helps with the Hallsville ISD Athletic Boosters and Ag. He said he’s not good at organizing things but he’s always willing to work something out or do something — he’s a great worker.”
Craig said when community members see Jackson at his work, he is often out helping and interacting with customers, rather than holed up in an office.
“He’s always on the move,” she said. “When you go to Brookshire’s, he’s not in the office, he’s walking around the store and speaking to everyone because he knows everyone.”
Craig said Jackson has followed his family’s slogan to “serve others with love.”
Jackson was joined by his immediate and extended family members on Friday for the alumni dinner at Hallsville Junior High School cafeteria.