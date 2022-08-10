hisd (copy)
Hallsville ISD staff and teachers were welcomed during Monday’s convocation ceremony at the high school’s new Performing Arts Center.

HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD trustees recently approved one of the largest pay increases for staff in recent history with a 10 percent raise for all district staff.

All of the district’s about 760 employees received a 10 percent raise, which will be applied on their fall paychecks. The district trustees approved the raises for all staff and teachers at the last July board meeting, Hallsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said Monday.

