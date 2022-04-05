HALLSVILLE — A group of Hallsville ISD students enrolled in automotive technology recently attended and one placed at the Skills USA state competition after placing recently regional and area levels.
The five automotive technology students participated in the Skills USA area competition before advancing to the state level where one student placed third.
Skills USA is a student organization that has formed a partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
The 2021-2022 Skills USA theme was “United as One,” which recognizes the unifying nature of Career and Technical Education (CTE) that allows all students in classrooms across the country to engage in education, training, and programs that recognize and focus on the ability for all students to be career ready.
Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw said the automotive technology students who follow the full sequence of classes will be prepared for employment upon graduation, allowing them the opportunity to continue their post secondary education.
Junior and senior level automotive classes are dual credit classes taught on the high school campus by instructor David Barrett. The students have the opportunity to receive dual credit coursework and earn hours from Kilgore College, earn industry based ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certifications, participate in industry work experience, and participate in Skills USA competition.
The five automotive technology students at Hallsville ISD who participated in the area and state Skills USA competition were:
State:
Automotive Service Technician — Trevor Coleman, 3rd Place
Area:
Auto Service Technician-Trevor Coleman, 1st Place
Tool Identification-Nichols Bunch, 1st Place
Alexis Wickey, 2nd Place
Automotive Quiz Bowl, 2nd Place
Team Members
Dylan Bouknight
Nichols Bunch
Trevor Coleman
Devin Spearman
Alexis Wickey