HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation’s Purple Pride Patrol had to make its rounds virtually this year to hand out more than $34,000 in grant awards to district teachers just before the start of the school year.
“The best day of the year is when the Purple Pride Patrol, the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation, distributes money to teachers across the district through the Innovative Teacher Grant program,” Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey said in a statement on Thursday. “This year, the total was more than $34,816.22 that we shared with our teachers. There is such greatness in Hallsville ISD schools and we are proud to support it all.”
Twenty Hallsville ISD teachers also received $150 cash through mini-grants awarded by the foundation from its many donors and sponsors.
Hallsville ISD students return their classrooms on Aug. 13.
Grants awarded to teachers this year included innovate learning tools like steam kits and math manipulatives kits that will help students learn everything from math problem solving skills to how erosion and processes on Earth happen.
Hallsville Intermediate School teacher Lynne Pipak was awarded a $489 grant to purchase her students steam table kits.
“Steam table kits will enable our students to visualize and create the processes of erosion, weathering, and deposition changing the service of the Earth,” she said.
Hallsville East Elementary School teacher Freida Welch was awarded $404 for math manipulatives for her students.
“Manipulatives give students ownership of their own learning and provide a bridge between concrete and abstract levels of so many mathematical topics,” she said. “Math tools/manipulatives build students’ confidence by giving them a way to test and confirm their reasoning. This grant will give students the much-needed tools to be successful. It will close the gaps and bridge their knowledge to make them confident problem solvers.”
Other grants went to teachers for innovative furniture that is proven to help students’ learning.
Hallsville Intermediate School teachers Wendy King, Anna Johnson and Patricia Bell were awarded $500 for their “The Completion of Fidget to Focus,” grant which uses active seating to improve intervention engagement.
“When students come to the intervention classroom, this inability to focus makes it hard for the intervention teacher to bridge these gaps,” the teachers wrote in their grant application. “Research shows that movement allows for greater focus. These buoy stools have successfully provided a way for our students to ‘fidget’ in a controlled, non-disruptive manner, which has in turn increased focus and performance.”
Other grants were awarded to campus librarians for the purchase of new books and one $296 grant was awarded to Hallsville Intermediate School teacher Doni Barrett for the, “Cooking Up Learning with Elementary Culinary Arts,” grant.
“By introducing Functional Cooking in younger students with disabilities, we can lay the foundation for alternative graduation completion through programs like CTE (Career and Technology Education) Culinary Arts, food service, customer service, money handling, and social development,” Barrett said. “Cooking Science is a great way to reach Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for reading, math, social studies, and science from pre-kindergarten through high school. Hands-on learning, cross-curricular objectives, and immediate reward are all built in, naturally with cooking.”
A group of Hallsville Junior High School teachers won a large, $2,400 grant for iPads to help them teach in the classroom.
“Teachers often face the adversity of keeping students engaged in the content they are teaching while also managing behavior,” the grant stated. “While doing all of this, teachers are held captive by unwavering technology. With the iPad and air server-mirroring program, teachers will be able to actively engage while freely moving about the classroom, actively monitoring student’s behavior and mastery. The set up will not only give teachers a better opportunity in the classroom, but it will also allow the students to work with the technology and present their knowledge to their peers more often.”
Next up, the foundation had to cancel its annual fall “Get Rowdy Get Loud” event that serves as a major fundraiser for the foundation’s grants but it does hope to find a way to continue with some fundraising events this year, including the annual test drive fundraiser, Bunco Night, golf tournament and other events.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, decisions about those events will be made as it gets closer to time and the foundation’s board makes a decision, Godsey said.