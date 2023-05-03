Hallsville ISD was recently honored as the first high school ever to have students invited to the North American process technology Alliance Troubleshooting Skills Competition.
As the inaugural high school participants, Hallsville ISD celebrated the process technology students who were invited to the 2023 NAPTA Troubleshooting Skills Competition, which had previously only been available to advanced college level process technology students to demonstrate hands-on skills and real-time process problem solving.
“This was an amazing opportunity for our students to connect their experiences in CTE with their college and career goals,” said Hallsville ISD’s Career and Technology Education teacher Scott Sandvik. “The event provided opportunities for the students to compete alongside college students and gain lessons and advice from industry experts.”
This year’s competition was held in Pasadena at the San Jacinto College’s Lyondell Basell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology. The 2023 Hallsville High School process technology competition team participants were Ashton Cloud, Carleton Day, Briar Howell and Jayce Martinez.
The judge’s feedback of Hallsville High School’s performance compared to the competing college teams included that Hallsville’s student performance was “very impressive for a high school program.”
“I am so proud of their progress,” said Sandvik. “And the competition judges were impressed with their performance as high school students compared to college students.”
Process technology is used in various industries where skilled workers monitor and control mechanical, physical and chemical changes to produce either a final product or an intermediate product made from raw materials. Common industries include chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, and water treatment. According to the NAPTA website, troubleshooting skills are necessary for developing a highly competent petrochemical workforce in the U.S., maintaining consistent high-quality production, and contributing to the security, safety and regulatory compliance of facilities.
The NAPTA Troubleshooting Skills Competition was created to advance process technology’s students by pitting the best student teams from educational institutions across the country in a competition for the title of NAPTA Troubleshooting Champions. This can help students enhance problem solving and troubleshooting skills, become safer employees, and to be better team players.
Hallsville High School partners with Kilgore College for dual enrollment process technology, and their students work closely with Texas State Technical College’s Marshall process operations program as well. Hallsville High School process technology students have recently received industry support in the form of scholarships and educational resources from Eastman Chemical Company, Delek Refinery and Air Liquide.
Although Hallsville High School participants did not receive scores for all activities that the college students participated in, they did receive a score of 42/56 on the Equipment Component I.D. Challenge. They also correctly identified 12 of the 14 components of the Steam Turbine Challenge, correctly identified 16 of the 21 components of the Control Valve Challenge, and correctly identified 14 of the 19 components of the Heat Exchanger Challenge.
“I believe the greatest achievement our students receive from this event and the process technology program is that they become more prepared to enter in demand high paying technical careers,” said Sandvik.