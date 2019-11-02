East Texas voters are possibly showing more interest in this November constitutional election, thanks to a bond proposal from Hallsville ISD on the ballot and a state proposition about creating a state income tax.
Early voting numbers in Harrison county on Friday night, which marked the last day of early voting for the Nov. 5 election, showed a slightly larger turnout percentage from Hallsville ISD voters on the bond issue than county voters for the constitutional amendment.
Of the registered 14,283 voters in Hallsville ISD, 1,407, or about 9 percent, voted early, according to Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
Of the registered 44,393 Harrison county voters, 2,719, or about 6 percent, voted early for the constitutional amendment election, he said.
“Six percent is typically about average for a constitutional amendment election but we still have 12 hours of voting left on Election Day,” Robinette said Friday. “People seemed interested in that proposition No. 4 about state income tax, and people need to be sure to read it carefully.”
The Hallsville ISD bond is seeking about $55 million for the construction of a new West Elementary School on property the school already owns on Page Road in the Harrison County side of Longview. The bond also includes money to update security and aesthetics at Hallsville Junior High School, as well as the construction of a new 1,000-seat auditorium at Hallsville High School.
Election Day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Harrison County, and registered voters must vote in the consolidated precinct location where they are assigned.
Election day voting locations by precinct are:
- Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall for Precincts 1, 4, 8, 11 and 26.
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse, located at 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom for Precincts 20, 17 and 7.
- Harleton Community Center, located at 4335 Community St. in Harleton for Precincts 15, 16 and 24.
- Harrison County ESD 5, located at 102 N. Central St. in Hallsville for Precincts 12, 9 and 19.
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 East Loop 281 in Longview for Precincts 25, 13 and 23.
- T. J. Taylor Community Center, located at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack for Precinct 5.
- Woodlawn Community Center, located at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn for Precinct 14 and 18.
- Harrison County ESD 9, located at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields for Precincts 6 and 21.
- Wiley College Hodge Center, located at 711 Wiley Ave. in Marshall for Precincts 2, 3, 10 and 22.
For more information about election day voting and locations, visit the Harrison County Elections website at http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/.