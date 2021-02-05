HALLSVILLE — Dirt flew Friday at the construction sites of Hallsville ISD's two newest facilities as district officials, teachers and community leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking events.
Construction is now underway at the district's new West Elementary School in Longview and Hallsville High School auditorium building, both which are part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2019.
"This is a great day for Hallsville ISD. This was first discussed over two years ago with this day in mind," Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Friday. "This is an exciting time for us to come together and see these projects come to fruition."
The West Elementary School, located at Page Road and East Loop 281 in Longview, will have a student capacity of about 900 as it is constructed to alleviate overcrowding issues at Hallsville North and East Elementary Schools. Housing grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, the 91,362 sq. ft. school was approved for a construction budget of about $29.7 million but was bid out for $25 million.
"We're not done with it yet, but our final cost has come in at $23.4 million so this is a great start," Collum said. "We are being good stewards with the money."
The campus will include a sunken courtyard, wood features, and will alleviate morning and afternoon traffic on Hallsville's FM 450 as students head to and from campuses located on that roadway.
"We are excited to fulfill this commitment to provide quality education for our kids and alleviate overcrowding issues," Hallsville ISD Board President Jay Nelson said. "This building will have the latest and greatest inside to further our students' education. We will be back here in about one year and two months to walk through this finished project."
The group then headed to Hallsville High School where a groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the 1,000 seat auditorium to be constructed as an extension of the existing campus.
The auditorium, originally sketched in as part of the district's $96 million 2007 bond project which constructed Hallsville High School, was later scrapped due to a lack of money. With high school students forced to travel to the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School, trustees wanted to give the high school campus its own auditorium in the 2019 bond.
"We are glad to be able to break ground on this auditorium and fulfill our commitment to provide the opportunity for our students and community a place to meet," Nelson said. "About year from now, in December, this building will be ready so we're excited to see contests here next spring."
The new auditorium was approved for a construction cost of about $13.8 million but Collum said the project also has come in under budget so far at about $12.6 million. As part of the auditorium project, an additional 137 parking spaces will also be constructed on the southeast side of the campus.
The Hallsville High School advanced theater students were on hand Friday to celebrate the auditorium's groundbreaking.
"This is not only for our theater students, but for all students and our community, including the band, choir, Belles and it's acoustically designed to showcase all the action," Collum said. "This will be an elegant space for UIL competitions and community events and the building will also include a large lobby."
The two projects celebrated Friday are the last of the 2019 bond projects to be completed. The $55 million bond also included updates throughout Hallsville Junior High School and Hallsville Intermediate School, as well as new band uniforms and instruments.