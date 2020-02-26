HALLSVILLE — Business and industry leaders across East Texas met at Hallsville ISD last week to celebrate February’s National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.
Hallsville ISD CTE teachers joined district staff, administrators and business and industry partners for a CTE meeting centered around the theme of, “Career and Technical Education — Inspire, Innovate and Influence,” Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw said Tuesday.
Kilgore College’s Dean of Industrial Technologies D’Wayne Shaw kicked off the meeting by sharing an inspiring story on the importance of taking CTE classes as well as CTE dual credit classes while students are still in high school. Shaw talked about how taking CTE classes while he was still a high school student opened doors to careers that previously didn’t exist at that time.
Hallsville High School’s Agricultural Science teacher Josh Shafer joined the school’s Business and Technology teacher Kelly Graff to recognize student organization state qualifiers.
Representing FFA Tractor Tech Team were students: Hunter Hornaday, Clay Hendrix, Jackson Tidmore, and Elijah Walker.
Representing Business Leaders of America were students: Trace Brooks, Gracie Hancock, and Ashlee Stevens.
Hallsville High School CTE teacher Robert Best introduced a new program of study during the meeting. Emergency Services will be a new course study offered at Hallsville High School for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Best also announced that Hallsville ISD will now also be working together with Kilgore College and Hallsville Fire Department to offer Firefighter I, Firefighter II, and Emergency Medical Technician programs of study.
Gaw announced to advisory council members the Texas Education Agency is now requiring every district that receives Carl D. Perkins funds to complete a Perkins V Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment. Components of the assessment are: Student Performance, Labor Market Alignment, CTE Programs of Study, Recruitment, Retention, and Training of CTE Instructors, and Improving Equity and Access.
CTE teachers, district staff, business and industry partners, and other stakeholders will continue to work together to review each component of the assessment and provide feedback to enhance instruction and prioritize spending.
In addition, each business and industry partner completed a survey during the meeting that addressed these topics to be reviewed with CTE teachers and staff.
In recognition of National Career and Technical Education Month, Hallsville High School Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amber Daub offered encouragement and inspiration to CTE team members, focusing on the importance of the work they do within CTE classrooms for East Texas students.