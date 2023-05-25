Hallsville ISD recognized the success of their students participating in the health science technology program after completing the first year in a partnership with Christus Good Shepherd.
For the 2022-23 health science technology program, Hallsville ISD recognized 18 students who received their phlebotomy certification and five students who received their pharmacy technician certification. This program gives opportunities to students to attend both classroom and laboratory lessons with instructors, as well as gain real world experience through Hallsville ISD’s partnership with Christus Good Shepherd.
“We have a wonderful business and industry partner in Christus Good Shepherd,” said Hallsville Health Science Instructor Tracy Dewoody. “They help us make our program come to life, and we have a lot of didactic instruction and hands-on practice that happens in the classroom before they even go out into the local hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.”
As part of the partnership with Christus Good Shepherd, students that are part of Hallsville ISD’s health science technology program are given opportunities to rotate through several different areas of the facilities, including the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. This allows them to participate in professional areas including the emergency room, operating room, same day surgery procedures and even observing labor and delivery.
“One of the main things we’ve been doing is aligning those courses and programs of study to complete their certification, but also tie in the real world experience through the partnership with Christus Good Shepherd,” said Hallsville ISD Career and Technical Education Director Kathy Gaw.
The partnership with Christus Good Shepherd has provided additional resources to the students of the health science technology program as well, including public speaking assistance, access to resume advice to help students after graduation, and real world experience in a professional environment.
“When they went to their orientation, they stressed professionalism,” said Gaw. “They treated our students like they were their employees. They had employee badges and they rode in the employee elevators. They treated them like they were one of their own.”
As part of the health science technology program at Hallsville ISD, the school pays all fees associated with certification for students in both phlebotomy and pharmacy technicians, as well as the travel expenses required to take the exams — like the pharmacy technician certification exam — at approved certified testing locations in the area.
The health science technology program at Hallsville is led by three instructors who were each nurses before joining the district, Tracy Dewoody, Michaela Skinner and Jennifer Pike. This insight has allowed the program to better address the needs of healthcare professionals and prepare students for both their educational and work goals after graduation through tools including dual-credit courses and the partnership with Christus Good Shepherd.
“We know what is happening out there with this dire need for healthcare professionals,” said Dewoody. “We are here to meet those demands and make our students competitive, not only for post-secondary education, but to step right out into the workforce as well.”
“The feedback we’ve gotten from Christus Good Shepherd has been amazing,” said Gaw. “They spoke very highly of how our students interacted with their patients and with other employees. I just can’t stress enough the importance of what I see this field experience is doing for our students and how that sets them apart from anyone else.”