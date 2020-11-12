HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD students showed their support for U.S. military veterans during the district’s annual Veterans Day parade at each of its campuses on Wednesday.
Students at each campus took turns lining the nearby streets as veterans drove by in a parade of cars on Wednesday. Students held handmade signs, U.S. flags and waived to veterans while calling out a “Thank you for your service.”
The district hosts a Veterans Day program and parade each year in celebration of the national holiday but due to COVID-19, just held the parade.