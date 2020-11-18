HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum is headed to Arkansas this week where he will interview for the Conway Public Schools superintendent job after being named a top three finalist for the position, Conway Public Schools officials said Wednesday.
"Jeff Collum is a top three candidate for our superintendent position and will interview with our Conway School Board this week," Conway Public Schools Communication Specialist Heather Kendrick said Wednesday.
Collum has been named a top three finalist alongside West Memphis ISD Superintendent Jon Collins and Russellville ISD Superintendent Mark Gotcher.
Conway Public Schools has a student population of about 9,900 students, Kendrick said.
Collum came to Hallsville ISD in 2016 from Arkansas where he was serving as Benton ISD superintendent. Collum replaced retiring Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jim Dunlap.
Collum is currently guiding Hallsville ISD through a $55 million bond project passed by voters in 2019 that includes the construction of a new West Elementary School in Longview and a new Hallsville High School auditorium.
Collum was not reached for a comment on Wednesday about his interview with Conway Public Schools this week.