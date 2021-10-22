HALLSVILLE — With Christmas less than 70 days away, East Texans are beginning to make their lists and check them twice.
The folks at Hallsville ISD are also preparing for the festive holiday by hosting a collection of donated goods for area mothers in need.
While the East Texas Angle Tree program provides Christmas gifts for local children who otherwise might go without each holiday, Hallsville ISD is also wanting to take care of those mothers by providing them with some needed or wanted items on Christmas morning.
The district is currently hosting, “Purses with a Purpose,” which seeks donations of new or gently used women’s purses, along with goodies to go inside.
Much better than receiving an empty purse for Christmas, the Angel Tree moms will be given a new or gently used purse filled with needed or wanted items inside.
Donations of new or gently used purses of all sizes and styles can be dropped off at Hallsville East Elementary School from now until Dec. 1. The school is located at 420 Galilee Road in Hallsville.
Donations are also being accepted for items to fill the purses, including lotions, shaving cream, razors, feminine products, body wash, body spray and perfume, shampoo, conditioner, make up, deodorant, hairbrush, toothbrush, toothpaste, pens, note pads, gift cards, socks, books and more.
For more information or questions, call Hallsville East Elementary School at (903) 668-5894.