HALLSVILLE — Some East Texas moms will soon be sporting new handbags for Christmas, thanks to a recent collection taken up by Hallsville ISD.
The folks at Hallsville ISD have given Santa a helping hand by hosting, “Purses with a Purpose,” a collection for donated purses filled with goodies for area mothers in need.
“A big, ‘thank you,’ to everybody that donated items for our project,” Hallsville ISD posted on social media. “Our little ‘stuffers’ worked feverishly packing the purses.”
These purses will go to mothers of Angel Tree children.
While the East Texas Angle Tree program provides Christmas gifts for local children who otherwise might go without each holiday, Hallsville ISD also wanted to take care of those mothers by providing them with some needed or wanted items on Christmas morning.
“Purses with a Purpose,” sought donations of new or gently used women’s purses, along with goodies and toiletries to go inside the handbags.
Much better than receiving an empty purse for Christmas, the Angel Tree moms will be given a new or gently used purse filled with needed or wanted items inside.
Donations filling the purses included lotions, shaving cream, razors, feminine products, body wash, body spray and perfume, shampoo, conditioner, make up, deodorant, hairbrush, toothbrush, toothpaste, pens, note pads, gift cards, socks, books and more.
Those interested in also sponsoring a child for the district’s annual Angel Tree, should contact Diane Hicks at dhicks@hisd.com.