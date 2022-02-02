HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students are preparing to become the next generation of school teachers, thanks to a specialized training program offered at the district.
“Students enrolled in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at Hallsville High School are learning what it takes to not only become a teacher but also what it takes to be successful in the classroom,” Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw said in a statement on Monday. “Students enrolled in the Education program of study at Hallsville High School have the opportunity to take a sequence of courses that combine classroom learning with on the job experiences.”
Hallsville High School CTE Teacher Hannah Farrell provides the program’s instruction that consists of instructional practices, technology used to enhance instruction, classroom management strategies, and basic lesson design, Gaw said.
“Once these concepts have been taught, each student is required to create and teach a lesson to his/her peers,” Gaw said. “When students have mastered lesson planning, their skills are put into action as Mrs. Farrell’s students have the opportunity to travel to other campuses and observe classrooms within the district.”
The participating students recently completed the first round of observations at the two elementary campuses, Hallsville Intermediate School and Hallsville Junior High School campuses.
“My job is to teach students how to be teachers — how awesome is that,” Farrell said. “I genuinely have the best job in the world. It makes my day when I get to take my students to other campuses and they are to be the teacher in the classroom. I am passionate about Hallsville, passionate about teaching, and passionate about students. I have phenomenal students, so much so that I cannot wait for them to be my own children’s teachers one day.”
One of the practicum students told Gaw the program has given them valuable insight.
“These past couple of months, getting to observe other campuses, have been eye opening,” the student told Gaw. “It has been a joyful, positive, new experience. We get to learn from the best of the best, what it really looks like to be a teacher.”