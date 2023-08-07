Hallsville ISD has recently been awarded with the 2023 Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction honor, placing among the top 5.5 percent in art education for districts in the state.
The District of Distinction award from TAEA in 2023 included over 1,200 districts who were eligible to apply and featured only 68 districts who met the high standard necessary to receive the honor. Hallsville ISD was among the list of districts who earned the District of Distinction award.
“Hallsville ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA, Sandra Newton. “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”
The District of Distinction award program has just completed its fifth year of annually designating Texas school districts with the honor, overseen by the Visual Art Administrators of Texas. As a division of the TAEA, the Visual Art Administrators of Texas identify districts that are actively participating members in areas including Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE), Junior VASE, and Texas Elementary Art Meet (TEAM). They also look at field experiences, community service, social media, collaboration with other disciplines, visual arts advocacy, and community exhibitions which each make up part of the 14-point rubric used to determine winners.
TAEA has been supporting art education in Texas since 1919 with a purpose to promote quality visual arts education by promoting education based in visual arts as an integral part of the state curriculum. This is done through a variety of efforts including conducting research and development of policies in the state, representing Texas art educators, and providing service and leadership opportunities.
Hallsville ISD earned the District of Distinction award for their ability to provide a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connects learners to their community over the 2021-22 school year. The award signifies districts which are leading the way in visual arts, and honorees will be identified on the TAEA website and receive a District of Distinction plaque along with a letter of commendation from the association.
Each of the 68 awarded districts, including Hallsville ISD, will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, Nov. 17.
“Hallsville ISD’s mission is to pursue excellence in education in all endeavors,” said Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin. “We believe our students can compete in all areas. We are proud supporters of the ARTS in Hallsville ISD.”