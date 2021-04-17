HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students will see some new additions in the classroom to help them learn, thanks to grants awarded to teachers on Friday by the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation.
The Purple Pride Patrol rode out again Friday, flush with about $8,500 in grants for 11 Hallsville ISD teachers to help improve classroom learning.
Visiting 11 campuses, the foundation members, armed with money, noise makers and balloons, marched down the halls of each campus on Friday to surprise teachers and students.
“Putting kids first has always been our goal. This past year has been incredibly challenging and awash with losses, but also full of unexpected blessings,” Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey said. “Over the past 19 years, we have helped students achieve lasting success and strengthened the Hallsville community. Our grants to teachers program has allowed our teachers to explore their own creativity and innovation.”
From flexible seating, to organizational tools and books for book vending machines, the grants issued on Friday covered a gamut of innovate learning opportunities.
“Imagine your child comes home from school and asks, ‘Guess what we did in school today?’ What if the answer has nothing to do with lunch or recess,” Godsey said. “Instead, your child describes a stream table kit and how they visualized and created the processes of erosion, weathering, and deposition. These are the kinds of mind-expanding experiences that the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation brings to children in Hallsville schools. We are grateful to all of our valuable donors and supporters for their help in igniting the spark of learning over the past 19 years. Together, we are fulfilling our promise to our children for a better tomorrow.”
The foundation is also set to award $900 to this year’s Hallsville ISD Teachers of the Year.
The foundation will also hand out 35 $100 surprise grants to teachers in August for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The foundation has also allocated $2,000 to go toward dual credit textbook scholarships for this fall and spring 2022 for Hallsville High School students in need.
To learn more about the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation, or to donate, visit their website at www.hisdfoundation.org or follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HallsvilleEducationFoundation