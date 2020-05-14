HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey announced Wednesday that the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, “Get Rowdy, Get Loud,” set for this fall, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After careful consultation with volunteers, the foundation board of directors, and the presenting sponsor, the foundation has made the difficult decision to cancel our largest fundraiser, ‘Get Rowdy, Get Loud,’ set for Sept. 19 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview,” Godsey said in a statement on Wednesday. “The event would have had opportunities for hundreds of people to come together and really celebrate the great things of the foundation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our event donors and sponsors to raise money for the kids, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
Godsey said the loss in funding will affect the organization’s grants to teachers program and dual credit scholarships program, though she hopes donors will continue to help out by giving online through the foundation’s annual giving campaign.
“It is a loss of funding for our organization and we will have to get creative and innovative,” she said. “You can make a donation on our website at http://www.hisdfoundation.org/. The annual drive usually kicks off in the fall each year, but we feel it is the right time to bring the annual campaign to fruition for those who still wish to contribute in this waiting period. Our hopes are to offer a fall Bunco night and possibly a spring ‘BBQ, Beer, and Bingo’ night.”
Godsey hopes with the help of the campaign, the foundation can provide next school year’s grants to teachers and dual credit textbook scholarships without dipping into the organization’s endowment.
“We selected grant winners but because of COVID-19, we will host our Purple Pride Patrol when the teachers and staff return to the schools in early August,” Godsey said. “We will have big award checks in hand and we will deliver their items as well.”
Godsey said the lack in funding from the cancellation of Get Rowdy, Get Loud this year will lead to dual credit scholarships for high school students to be canceled this year but dual credit textbook scholarships will still be awarded.
“Dual credit course scholarships are a no but we are awarding dual credit textbook scholarships instead,” she said. “We hope to have a small fundraiser in the fall and another in the spring. We also have our endowment if needed, but we don’t want to dip into it, but we will if needed to continue to award teacher grants in 2021. We are hoping our annual campaign drive does well between now and then.”
Foundation President Jackie VanDusen said while the nonprofit will suffer a financial loss from the cancellation, they feel it is the right decision.
“The health of our community is our number one priority,” VanDusen said. “We are grateful to have such wonderful partners and guests who are happy to support our programs. It’s the right thing to do for all involved.”
The foundation has set the date for the 2021 Get Rowdy, Get Loud event on Sept. 18 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
“We were looking forward to a great event. ‘Get Rowdy, Get Loud 2021,’ will be a re-imagined event that brings donors, sponsors, Hallsville ISD teachers and staff together in a showcase that celebrates the amazing support we have right here in Hallsville and the surrounding communities,” Godsey said.