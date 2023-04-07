The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation celebrated greatness in the Hallsville schools as part of their Grants to Teachers Purple Pride Patrol program, with 66 teachers across the elementary, junior high and high school campuses benefitting.
After a year of hard work, the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation raised over $60,000 to give back to teachers of the Hallsville schools, along with $4,000 in dual credit course scholarships and $14,000 in the endowment. This resulted in an outstanding $80,720.56 total investment back into the Hallsville education system for the kids as part of the 2023 grant process, officials said.
“I thought we had a really great day,” said Education Foundation President Jackie VanDusen. “It’s a big effort with a lot of planning, but it’s worth it. We had teachers cry today and we had teachers jump for joy. The reactions are priceless.”
Surrounded by band members, cheerleaders, staff and cheering students, the Purple Pride Patrol made their way through halls of each school on Wednesday to surprise teachers with large checks to celebrate their work and invest into the ongoing education of the schools. They even were able to present their grants to teachers of the Hallsville East Elementary school in the gym surrounded by a roar of applause from multiple grades of students watching on.
“Pride Patrol is always a great day,” said Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey. “It’s why we do what we do!”
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation was formed in 2001 with a mission to discover resources to fund educational projects that wouldn’t have been possible through the school district’s regular budget. This year’s Purple Pride Patrol continues that tradition of enhancing education in the local area through awarded funds, scholarships and increased private support to give back to the district in areas that are needed most.
All of the money of the Grants to Teachers program will go back into the schools to help provide everything from upgraded equipment, like computers and tablets, printers, virtual reality headsets and more, to innovative learning solution investments, like The Walking Classroom program, Indi Robots and sensory tools to elevate the educational experience for all students.
“We work hard to raise money for the schools, and then we get to have the fun of giving it out to our teachers,” said VanDusen. “And we always want to make sure we recognize all the wonderful sponsors and donors that we have, because we couldn’t do it without them.”
With the annual Grants for Teachers distributed for the 22nd straight year, the Education Foundation is eager to continue their work benefiting the Hallsville school district. Their main annual fundraiser event “Get Rowdy, Get Loud” is currently scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Pinecrest Country Club.