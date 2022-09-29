HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation recently raised more than $126,000 for its grants to teachers program, which allows teachers to purchase learning tools to help their students in the classrooms.
The annual Get Rowdy Get Loud (GRGL) event hosted each fall offers guests a chance to have a good time while supporting local students — known as the party with a cause.
This year’s annual GRGL fundraiser was presented by Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall and Richard and Amy Traweek. This year’s benefit raised more than $126,000, with proceeds going to fund the foundation’s grants to teachers and dual credit scholarship program.
This year’s fundraiser also brought in more than 250 guests, dozens of new sponsors and partners, Foundation Director Beth Godsey said in a statement.
The event was held last month at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview and featured a performance by the Hallsville High School Jazz Band. Table decorations spotlighted the talents of the Hallsville High School floral design and Advanced floral design students.
The annual event generates funding for innovative and creative grants for classrooms that are not funded by the yearly operating budget of the school district. The foundation also provides dual credit course scholarships for Hallsville High School students.
Past grant winners were also highlighted at the event on banners throughout the venue. These banners will be distributed to the campuses to spread more community awareness about the foundation and the creative ideas and projects the foundation funded the campus teachers during April 2022 Pride Patrol, Godsey said.
“This event is special because our volunteers include teachers and Hallsville ISD staff and it gives our donors and supporters a chance to meet them and thank them for their generosity,” Godsey said. “Last year, we gave back more than $96,000 to the classrooms and in scholarships. It is great to see the teachers and staff come out and help us support them, and the sponsors and donors showing out again this year. We see ourselves exceeding this number in 2023.”
Other major sponsors of this year’s fundraiser included presenting sponsor Platinum sponsor: Ally; Gold Sponsors: Sherwood Financial, Fidelity Communications, and Thomas Oilfield Services; Silver Sponsors: JCT Auto, Longview Bridge & Road, VeraBank, Whataburger, DKT Investments, Inc.; Bronze Sponsors: VanDusen Timber, Carmela Davis-CPA, Longview Livestock, The Cammack Family-Welch Funeral Home, Tucker & Associates, Cox Builders, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Eastman Credit Union, Tomberlain Insurance, Eastman Chemical, Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, East Texas Professional Credit Union, Guaranty Bank, Brookshire’s; Community Sponsors: Texas Bank & Trust, Lone Star Truck Group, and Chick-fil-A; Underwriters: David & Cindy Whiteside, Jack Lenhart-Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties, Colby Dickson-Northwestern Mutual, The Crosby Group-Joel & Nichole Holk, and Rollo Insurance; among the many generous auction item donors.
For more about the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation and its efforts to assist Hallsville ISD teachers and students, visit hisdfoundation.org.