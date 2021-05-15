HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation is teeing up for its 19th annual Golf Tournament “Fore” the Kids which benefits the organization’s grants to teachers program and dual credit scholarships.
The 18-hole, four-person per team scramble is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 14 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
“The golf tournament allows the foundation to provide dual credit course scholarships and grants to teachers to aide in the goal of providing higher education,” foundation executive director Beth Godsey said previously. “The money from our fundraisers, including the golf tournament, go towards teacher grants, dual credit scholarships and new teachers.”
Since 2002, about $750,000 has been awarded to teachers through grants and scholarships awarded to students from the foundation.
This year’s golf tournament is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team. Door prizes will be awarded during the event and lunch will be served.
Special prizes and awards will be given during the tourney, with prize going to two flights, first place receiving $400 and second place and third places receiving $300 and $200, respectively.
Team sponsorships are still available and those wishing to access a pre-registration form may do so at www.hisdfoundation.org/annual-golf-tournament.html or by calling 903-668-5990, ext. 11435.
Prizes will also be awarded for different contests including closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests.
Recently, the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation’s Purple Pride Patrol handed out $8,500 in grants to 11 Hallsville ISD teachers.
“Putting kids first has always been our goal. This past year has been incredibly challenging and awash with losses, but also full of unexpected blessings,” Godsey said. “Over the past 19 years, we have helped students achieve lasting success and strengthened the Hallsville community. Our grants to teachers program has allowed our teachers to explore their own creativity and innovation.”
For more information or to sign up, call 903-668-5994 or visit the Foundation’s website at www.hisdfoundation.org.