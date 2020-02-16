HALLSVILLE — Game time!
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation is set to host its fifth annual Bunco Game Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Cajun-Tex in Hallsville.
Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Beth Godsey said tickets are $30 each and include the entry fee, appetizers, adult beverages and prizes.
Tickets may be purchased online at the foundation’s website at www.hisdfoundation.org.
“This fundraiser benefits the foundation’s grants to teachers and dual credit scholarship programs,” Godsey said. “Beginners and bunco groups are welcome to join in. This is a strictly for fun evening and no skill is needed. We will give instructions that night.”
Door prizes have been donated for patrons to win as well as prizes for Bunco winners and losers and the biggest bunco, Godsey said.
Big Papa’s Beer and Wine is serving as this year‘s sponsor and will provide the adult beverages on site.
“Get your tickets now for an evening of networking, developing new friendships, and some belly aching laughs to go with it,” Godsey said.
Bunco is a social dice game that started in Victorian England and has recently been picked up in the states.
Godsey said both men and women are welcome to come play and rack up as many “Buncos” or wins as they can.
A 50/50 prize pot will benefit both the foundation and the drawing winner and tickets are $10 each. Other prizes include a designer purse and other prizes.
For more information, visit the foundation’s website. Tickets may be reserved now and paid for at the door.