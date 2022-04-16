HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD teachers will soon be adding to their classrooms after the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation awarded more than $70,000 in grants on Thursday.
The foundation’s Purple Pride Patrol surprised teachers across the district as they handed out $67,751 in grants for innovative teaching, Hallsville ISD Education Foundation Director Beth Godsey said.
Armed with balloons, noise makers, party hats, cupcakes and oversized checks, members of the foundation were joined by Hallsville ISD cheerleaders and band members as they traveled campus to campus to award the 32 grants to 76 teachers and award $2,650 in surprise mini grants to 22 other teachers.
“The is the best day of the year... the Purple Pride Patrol,“ Godsey said. “It started with a vision in 2001 — a simple idea that would have profound implications. What if a community brought together people, resources and ideas to ensure that every child had what they needed to thrive? Twenty years ago, this vision became the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation.”
The foundation will also award $1,500 to the Hallsville ISD 2022 Teachers of the Year and foundation campus representatives for their commitment to providing the best educational experience to their students, Godsey said.
“In addition, $2,350 in surprise grants will be awarded to teachers in August 2022, and $5,000 has been allocated to dual credit course scholarships for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters,” she said.
“Over the past year, we have overcome so many obstacles, and the foundation continues to thrive,” Foundation President Jackie VanDusen said. “I firmly believe the reason we continue to thrive is not only because of the positive community support, but also because of the steadfast directors and workers that have supported the foundation since its inception. One philosophy common to all of us is, if opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. Our directors believe there is a job to be done for the students of Hallsville ISD, and that we can do that job.”
Godsey said the grants wouldn’t be possible without all of the foundation’s continued sponsors each year.
“We are grateful to all of our valuable donors and supporters for their help in igniting the spark of learning over the past 20 years,” she said. “Together, we are fulfilling our promise to our children for a better tomorrow.”