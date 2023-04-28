Hallsville ISD Behavior Specialist for DAEP Mike Goolsby was recently recognized as Employee of the Month after saving a student with the Heimlich maneuver.
In a recent school board meeting, Hallsville ISD awarded Mike Goolsby as the Employee of the Month after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking during lunch, resolving the emergency and allowing the student to return to normal. The school board recognized his actions to applause from attending members of the district.
“Mr. Goolsby is an invaluable asset to our district,” said Hallsville ISD Director of Human Resources Lindsay Slaten. “He is professional, hardworking and does an incredible job building relationships with students.”
The Hallsville ISD DAEP is the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for the district and assists Junior High and High School students with specialized disciplinary instruction, designed to provide troubled students with a positive and productive environment. The DAEP staff is trained to work with the students in a program designed to help them reach academic achievements more consistently.
“We had some instances recently that we just felt deserved special recognition,” said Hallsville ISD High School Principal James Gibson. “DAEP doesn’t get enough praise, they do a very essential job for us and they help with kids who are sometimes at their lowest point.”
“They are making sure our students are consistent,” said Hallsville ISD Junior High Principal Clayton Farrell. “We’re very proud of our DAEP staff and the work they do for our kids.”
The Employee of the Month award for Goolsby was chosen by staff of Hallsville ISD who wanted to commend him for his quick actions in responding to the emergency. During the school board meeting, presenters of his award also commented that just after he was chosen for Employee of the Month, Goolsby successfully responded to a second unrelated student who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver for the second time.
“Hallsville ISD is very fortunate to have Mr. Goolsby in our district,” said Slaten.