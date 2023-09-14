Hallsville ISD high school announces 2023 Homecoming Court

Hallsville ISD’s high school has announced their 2023 Homecoming Court ahead of the homecoming football game on Friday against Kilgore ISD.
Hallsville ISD’s high school 2023 Homecoming Court were nominated by their peers. The 2023 Homecoming Court King will be announced at the pep rally on Friday during school, and the Queen will be announced at the football game.
The boys of the Hallsville ISD high school 2023 Homecoming court include Ben Williams, Major Allen, Sawyer Dunagan, Ethan Miller, Blake Cox, Andrew Griffin, Johnathan Little, and Amryn Lachney; the girls include Navaeh Price, Ava Carlise, Preslie Steelman, Madison Smitherman, Leilani Hicks, Anna Rogers, Brooklyn Arthofer, and Faith Stowe.
The Hallsville ISD high school 2023 Homecoming presentation will begin at 6:55 p.m. before the football game against the Kilgore ISD Bulldogs kicking off at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be $8.00 at the gate.