HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD hosted an area meeting recently for the Career and Technology Education Association of Texas.
The CTEA Area 3 meeting was hosted at Hallsville ISD last week and brought together educators and administrators from area school districts within Regions 7 and 8 Education Service Centers to share ideas on enhancing schools' CTE programs.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin and CTAT Area 3 President and Hallsville ISD CTE Director Kathy Gaw welcomed guests the meeting's guests as they heard from presenters like Junior Achievement Director of East Texas Lynne Henderson regarding a partnership that has been developed with business and industry representatives that provides services to schools districts with a focus on job acquisition skills.
In addition, Hallsville ISD teachers Amanda Bradburry and Amanda Farrell discussed components of a district lead junior high career fair, including the planning of the event, small group presentations from business and industry representatives and scheduling that allows students to select informational sessions relating to their particular career interest areas.
The meeting also saw the 2021-22 CTAT Area 3 annual awards presented to recipients. This year's recipients included Texarkana ISD's Pam Hamilton who received CTAT Teacher of the Year, Gilmer ISD's CTE Director Russell Thomas who received CTAT Administrator of the Year and Kilgore College's Workforce Education Dual Credit Coordinator Brian Kasper who received the CTE Champion of the Year award.
Region 7 ESC representatives Carrie Chandler and Kimberly Harris and Region ESC representative Kerri Bowles provided Texas Education Agency updates to attendees that focused on Industry Based Certifications and CTE programs of study.
Marshall ISD's Garreth Durrant and Waskom ISD's Kyle Holton also provided legislative updates to the group of attendees.
CTAT Area 3 meetings are scheduled later this year on Dec. 14 at Tyler ISD and next year on Feb. 1 in Galveston. The CTAT Winter Leadership Conference is set for April 5 at a place yet to be announced, Gaw said.