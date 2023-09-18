Hallsville ISD’s high school campus hosted the first-ever Community Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as well as a town hall event featuring Texas State Rep. Jay Dean.
The community fair began with a mission to increase access to resources in the Hallsville and surrounding areas. The event was created in part by the Hallsville ISD counseling group, nursing group and bilingual teachers to bring the community together in one place to offer support to parents and students where it is needed.
“There’s a lot of things that we feel like parents always need to know, but we don’t always have time or resources to do those things for them,” said Hallsville ISD’s Director of Special and Federal Programs Amy Whittle. “We’ve tried to arrange it in community and mental health resources, school resources, and then post-school resources.”
The fair was attended by several local organizations and businesses, as well as education institutions like Marshall’s Texas State Technical College and Kilgore College. The fair was the first in what the school hopes to become an annual event for parents and students of the district.
“It’s been really good. This is our first time,” said Whittle. “So I feel like we’ve learned some things and we’ll try to make it bigger and better next year.”
Immediately following the fair, Hallsville ISD also hosted a town hall. The event provided an opportunity for members of the community to speak and ask questions directly to Dean following his opening remarks.
Dean discussed several legislative priorities with those in attendance, including the challenges of providing what he described as a world class public education system, school voucher bills currently being proposed in the state, and the impacts of the $18 billion property tax cut that was recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“If we’re going to be a world class education, we have to invest money into our public education,” said Dean.
“If I vote for a bill that includes teacher pay raises and they attach vouchers to it, and we vote against it, we’re not voting against you,” explained Dean to those in attendance. “What we are voting against is right, and you are going to get your money.”
Members of the local community and surrounding area asked questions regarding school effectiveness in Texas to what parents of the district can do to create positive change in their community and schools.
“Let’s keep it consistent,” said Dean in response to a question regarding school performance. “That’s another problem with education in Texas. They keep changing the rules. By the time the school administration figures it out and they say we got this down, we get ready to kick a 30 yard field goal and now it’s 40 yards back. You can’t do that. Let’s lay out the system, let’s lay things out and then please talk about local support.”
Dean spoke about facing issues regarding educational goals in public education from a legislative perspective, and empathized with staff and faculty of school districts in issues including pay and difficulties surrounding the recent implementation of STAAR testing updates issued by the Texas Education Agency.
“We talk about a lot of those things, but that’s the problem, we’ve got a whole lot of talk,” said Dean in response to a question about what can be done to improve schools. “We have some really bright minds in the state of Texas when it comes to education. We want our children to have the best and we want our teachers to have the best, so let’s get people together and do this. Let’s come out and talk and find out how we can help.”
“We can do better,” said Dean. “We have to take care of the people that take care of our children.”