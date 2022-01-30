HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD students recently joined together to plan a special service project in honor of one of their own classmates.
Hallsville ISD Intermediate School fifth graders have organized a “Color Our Community With Kindness,” one mile family color run/walk to benefit Hallsville East Elementary School student Ellie Kate Williams and her parents Aaron and Katy Williams. Katy Williams also works as a teacher at Hallsville Junior High School.
Hallsville Intermediate School Teacher Alaina Hamilton’s fifth grade students came up with the idea of the service project fundraiser to help raise money to benefit Ellie Kate who was born with AHC, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood, which is a rare disorder characterized by episodes of weakness and paralysis.
“The money raised from the Community Color Run will go to help research a cure for AHC and will show community-wide support for the Williams family,” Hamilton said. “This whole event was created by the fifth graders, which makes it pretty special.”
The Community Color Run is set for March 5 at Hallsville Intermediate School, located at 401 Waldron Ferry Rd. in Hallsville. The cost is $12 per participant and includes the race entry fee, the obstacle course, carnival games, a T-shirt and a bracelet, if registration is completed before Feb. 14.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on March 5 and the race will begin at 9 a.m. from the school campus.
Kona Ice food truck will also be on site for purchased refreshments after the race.
Those wishing to register in advance may do so by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Hallsville/ColorourCommunitywithKindness
Those with questions or wishing to donate or serve as a race sponsor should contact Hamilton at ahamilton@hisd.com.