HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD has a whole new set of faces across the district as the administration recently hired several new principals to serve at campuses throughout the district.
The district’s newest campus, Hallsville West Elementary School, which opens for the 2022-23 school year, along with Hallsville North Elementary School, the Intermediate campus and Hallsville Junior High School have all received new principals to lead for the upcoming school year.
Hallsville West Elementary School
Jennifer Hoskins was named principal of the district’s newest campus, Hallsville West Elementary School in Longview. Hoskins is a graduate of Southwood High School in Shreveport. She holds both a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and Master’s degree in Education from the University of Washington. Hoskins earned her Principal Certification from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Hoskins began her teaching career at Marshall ISD, became an instructional coach for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program in Marshall ISD, then moved into an assistant principal role at Jefferson ISD before coming to Hallsville ISD two years ago to serve as an assistant principal at Hallsville Intermediate School.
Hallsville West Elementary is scheduled to open in the 2022-2023 school year. In the coming year, Hoskins will work with the district leadership team to prepare for the opening of the new school.
Hallsville North Elementary
Tana Scholl has been named the new principal of Hallsville North Elementary School. Scholl has been an educator at Hallsville ISD since 2009, serving as teacher, dean of instruction, student services coordinator, and assistant principal.
Hallsville Intermediate School
Aaron Hoecherl has been named as the new principal at Hallsville Intermediate School. Hoecherl began his career in public education as a teacher in 2008 then spent six years serving as an assistant principal at both high school and middle school levels.
Hallsville Junior High School
Clayton Farrell has been named as the new principal of Hallsville Junior High School. Farrell is a Hallsville High School graduate who then attended Abilene Chrisitan University where he received his bachelor’s degree. Farrell later received his Master’s degree at Lamar University in Educational Administration and has 13 years serving in education. Eight of those 13 years were spent as a teacher/coach and the other five years were spent working in administration.