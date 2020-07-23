HALLSVILLE — The $55 million Hallsville ISD bond project voters approved in November is plowing forward with several projects already complete or in the works.
The project includes plans for the district’s newest elementary school campus that will be constructed on land the district owns on the Harrison County side of Longview, off of Page Road and Loop 281 and a new auditorium to be built at Hallsville High School, as well as updates to the junior high school and district roadways and drives.
“All of our bond projects continue to be on time and under budget,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said on Wednesday. “The work this summer prior to school starting will continue to address classroom updates at the Hallsville Junior High School, parking lots, roofs, safety vestibule entry at the junior high and paint and carpeting across the district.”
Many of the junior high school projects are either complete or almost complete, including the new safety vestibules at the entrance of the campus, the gym floor update, the parking lot resurfacing and more.
The Hallsville Intermediate School has also received its new flooring and had it installed and the both the junior high and high school bands have received new instruments and uniforms.
Soon, the bigger projects including the new elementary school construction and high school auditorium construction will begin.
“We are very pleased and excited with the work that has been completed thus far and look forward to seeing the elementary school and auditorium projects begin in the future,” Collum said. “We appreciate the board and community support in helping us provide much needed improvements and expansion to address the needs of our students.”
The district’s new $29.7 million West Elementary School had an approved architectural draft of the two-story, 89,000 sq. ft. building this spring by the district’s trustees from architect Huckabee & Associates..
The new two-story school, which will house grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, will also include separate playgrounds for the pre-k and older students and will include an outdoor courtyard area in the center of the building.
The school will have a capacity to house 925 students but is currently planned to house about 750 upon opening. The building will consist of 46 total classrooms, including three special education areas, three pre-kindergarten areas, eight kindergarten areas, and eight each first through fourth grade areas. Two of the eight classrooms for each grade level are designated as “flexible classrooms,” meaning they can be used and wired as computer labs, intervention rooms, teacher planning areas, teacher workrooms or overflow classrooms, though Collum previously expressed a need to have them labeled as intervention areas.
“The work on the auditorium will come about three months behind the school in the same kind of process,” Collum said previously. “Teachers, staff and admin will come together with the design team to express their wants and likes and put everything on the table.”
Hallsville ISD was in a unique financial position last year that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed Texas House Bill 3.
The $55 million bond includes about $13.8 million for a new 1,000 seat high school auditorium that was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining.
The district’s campuses currently use the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.