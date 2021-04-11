hisd

 Special to the News Messenger

HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville High School Bobcats have once again brought home the UIL Academic District 15-5A Championship for the 13th year in a row.

Hallsville High School UIL Academic Coordinator Mike Clay said 28 Bobcats will now advance to the regional competition on April 16 and 17.

The Hallsville High School team placed first overall at district with a total of 549 points, coming in almost 200 points above the closest team, Sulphur Springs High School which placed second with 347 overall points. Mt. Pleasant High School placed third overall with 257 points.

Hallsville Results

Accounting Team Placed First

1 – Parker Brooks

2 – Brian Lewis

3 – Timothy Wynn

5 – Brody Slaten

Calculator Apps Team Placed First

1 – Jiamiao Zhang

2 – Zachary Rodgers

6 – Jiasen Zhang

11 – Andrew Mohler

Current Events Team Placed First

1 – Ridge Vaughn

6 – Kaylee Hart

7 – Zain Kahn

16 – Emma Brown

Mathematics Team Placed First

2 – Jiamiao Zhang

3 – Jiasen Zhang

4 – Zac Springer

8 – Kieron Montgomery

Speech and Debate Team Placed First

3 – Zachary Stansbery/Thomas Thompson

4 — Anna MacFarland/Chloe Wade

5 – Courtney Hardie/Robert Underwood

Computer Applications

3 – Kasie Rodgers

Computer Science

3 – Justin Hardie

Literary Criticism

6 – Mia Mayper

Number Sense Team Placed Second

4 – Jiasen Zhang

5 – Jiamiao Zhang

Ready Writing

4 – Maggie Meitzen

Science Team Placed Second

2 – Jiasen Zhang

3 – Jiamiao Zhang

4 – Nixon Whitaker

5 – Luke Bryant

6 – Xavier Brumley

Top Chemistry – Jiasen Zhang

Top Physics — Luke Bryant

Social Studies Team Placed Second

3 – Elijah Whittle

5 – Steven Ashmore

Spelling and Vocabulary

5 – Margaret Schirmer

Informative Speaking

5 – Taylon Mosley

6 – Miriam Navarro

Lincoln Douglas Debate

3 – Taylon Mosley

Persuasive Speaking

2 – Zachary Stansbery

4 – Samuel Powers

6 – Courtney Hardie

Poetry

1 – Cayden Carr

4 – Corbin Colvin

5 – Allyson Yates

Prose

1 – Cole Buzbee

2 – Christian Cone

5 – William Ellis

Journalism Team Placed Second

Copy Editing

1 – Maggie Meitzen

Editorial Writing

4 – Macie Maberry

Feature Writing

5 – Emily Fyffe

6 – Macie Maberry

Headline Writing

2 – Emma Rogers

4 – Macie Maberry

6 – Madi Buchannan

News Writing

5 – Sophia Porras

