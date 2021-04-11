HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville High School Bobcats have once again brought home the UIL Academic District 15-5A Championship for the 13th year in a row.
Hallsville High School UIL Academic Coordinator Mike Clay said 28 Bobcats will now advance to the regional competition on April 16 and 17.
The Hallsville High School team placed first overall at district with a total of 549 points, coming in almost 200 points above the closest team, Sulphur Springs High School which placed second with 347 overall points. Mt. Pleasant High School placed third overall with 257 points.
Hallsville Results
Accounting Team Placed First
1 – Parker Brooks
2 – Brian Lewis
3 – Timothy Wynn
5 – Brody Slaten
Calculator Apps Team Placed First
1 – Jiamiao Zhang
2 – Zachary Rodgers
6 – Jiasen Zhang
11 – Andrew Mohler
Current Events Team Placed First
1 – Ridge Vaughn
6 – Kaylee Hart
7 – Zain Kahn
16 – Emma Brown
Mathematics Team Placed First
2 – Jiamiao Zhang
3 – Jiasen Zhang
4 – Zac Springer
8 – Kieron Montgomery
Speech and Debate Team Placed First
3 – Zachary Stansbery/Thomas Thompson
4 — Anna MacFarland/Chloe Wade
5 – Courtney Hardie/Robert Underwood
Computer Applications
3 – Kasie Rodgers
Computer Science
3 – Justin Hardie
Literary Criticism
6 – Mia Mayper
Number Sense Team Placed Second
4 – Jiasen Zhang
5 – Jiamiao Zhang
Ready Writing
4 – Maggie Meitzen
Science Team Placed Second
2 – Jiasen Zhang
3 – Jiamiao Zhang
4 – Nixon Whitaker
5 – Luke Bryant
6 – Xavier Brumley
Top Chemistry – Jiasen Zhang
Top Physics — Luke Bryant
Social Studies Team Placed Second
3 – Elijah Whittle
5 – Steven Ashmore
Spelling and Vocabulary
5 – Margaret Schirmer
Informative Speaking
5 – Taylon Mosley
6 – Miriam Navarro
Lincoln Douglas Debate
3 – Taylon Mosley
Persuasive Speaking
2 – Zachary Stansbery
4 – Samuel Powers
6 – Courtney Hardie
Poetry
1 – Cayden Carr
4 – Corbin Colvin
5 – Allyson Yates
Prose
1 – Cole Buzbee
2 – Christian Cone
5 – William Ellis
Journalism Team Placed Second
Copy Editing
1 – Maggie Meitzen
Editorial Writing
4 – Macie Maberry
Feature Writing
5 – Emily Fyffe
6 – Macie Maberry
Headline Writing
2 – Emma Rogers
4 – Macie Maberry
6 – Madi Buchannan
News Writing
5 – Sophia Porras