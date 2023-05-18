Hallsville ISD recently announced that Randi Morrison has been selected as the new principal at the North Elementary School campus.
Morrison is set to start her new position in July. With over 14 years of experience in education, Morrison has served as a paraprofessional and elementary teacher, as well as an assistant principal. She started teaching at Forney ISD, then moved to Rockwall ISD before taking a position as assistant principal at Garland ISD for the last two years.
“I really appreciate their gesture of welcoming me and my family, they’ve made us feel a part of their community and we hope to pay it back,” said Morrison on accepting the new position with Hallsville ISD.
Before teaching, Morrison attended Texas A&M University Commerce to receive an undergraduate degree in early education and again for her master’s degree in educational leadership. She has been married to her husband Kevin for 15 years, and they share three daughters together who will also be moving to the Hallsville school district.
Morrison will be relocating from Rockwall to accept the new position with Hallsville ISD and is eager to join the community and to participate in everything from soccer to dance with her family.
“The school has been very accommodating,” said Morrison. “They make the whole process very easy. I originally reached out to Hallsville because we have friends in the area and they love the school district and they have great things to say.”
“They have a lot to offer my daughters, and I feel like they have a lot to offer in general,” explained Morrison. “They just have really good schools.”
With the academic school year coming to a close, Morrison is scheduled to begin at the North Elementary campus starting at the first week in July following the July 4th holiday.
“They seem to be a very tight-knit community, including the school itself,” said Morrison. “I visited them and they all seem extremely close and everybody knows each other. So I just feel like with us moving away from our family, there would be a really good second family out here.”