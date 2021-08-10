HALLSVILLE — With new superintendent John Martin at the helm, the Hallsville ISD teachers and staff began a new tradition on Monday as they celebrated convocation by hearing from a former student.
Martin welcomed his more than 750 employees back to the district on Monday for the start of the 2021-22 school year with keynote speaker Bryan McBride, a Hallsville High School grad.
“We are going to start a new convocation tradition here,” Martin said Monday. “We are going to bring in Hallsville ISD alumni every year for you to hear from at convocation so you can see how all of your hard work has paid off.”
McBride, a 2013 Hallsville ISD graduate, said Monday he has succeeded in life, in large part due to the all around education he received at his alma mater.
“My wife is also a Hallsville ISD grad and due to teachers like you, I made a great group of friends that I still keep up with today,” he said. “From the group projects and classrooms assignments you assigned, we learned teamwork and made friendships for life. Hallsville ISD let me become who I am today.”
McBride, who works for the City of Longview’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, said he learned about goal setting and solidified his core belief system while at Hallsville ISD.
“I love serving and being able to create,” he said. “Yes, we have a job to do but we always need to treat every day like it could be our last.”
Martin and Hallsville ISD Board President Jay Nelson then spoke to the district’s staff about the goals for this school year and gave an update on facilities and the state of the district.
Martin said student discipline and behavior will be a major focus for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are going to build relationships with these kids and set expectations for them,” Martin said. “Kids need structure and they want expectations. We will set academic goals and discipline goals with our kids. You will set professional goals for yourself and then work toward them. We are going to start with ramping things up with student discipline. If a student is disrespectful to an adult, there will be consequences for that. Many things in life are free, one of those is being respectful — it doesn’t cost anything.”
Nelson told the staff the board is currently working to adopt a surplus budget and with that surplus, they are planning to give a $1,000 bonus for every staff member that has stayed with the district from last school year. The board is also working to give one time payments to all staff and increase the district’s health insurance contribution, though nothing has been voted in as of yet.
Martin said as the district prepares to welcome the district’s more than 4,500 students for the start of school on Thursday, he wants staff to have daily personal goals.
“Find a way to laugh everyday, even if you have to laugh at yourself,” he said. “Leave your baggage at the parking lot Monday through Friday and do your job because that’s what our kids deserve.”
The Hallsville ISD Education Foundation on Monday also celebrated the start of the school year by handing out 35 $100 bills to teachers at each of the campuses across the district.
The foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has awarded more than $750,000 to the district in the form of teacher grants since its inception.