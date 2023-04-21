The Hallsville ISD school board has voted to approve a renewal for the District of Innovation plan that would be in effect for the next five years.
Hallsville ISD has approved a renewal for the District of Innovation plan extending the program that designates the district to be exempt from certain sections of the Texas Education Code that inhibit the goals outlined in the adopted Innovation Plan. The proposed plan from Hallsville ISD would extend their status for the term through the year 2028 and includes minor changes to the one previously approved by the board in 2019.
The District of Innovation was established by H.B. 1842 in the 84th Session of the Texas Legislature, which made districts eligible for designation if certain performance requirements are met and the district follows the procedures for adoption outlined in the statute. This allows school districts greater local control and flexibility regarding certain state-level regulations in an effort to utilize the designation and better serve students.
“We only have a few changes this year,” said Hallsville ISD’s Director of Administration Lindsay Slaten. “We left a lot of things the same, but we did make a couple of changes to our new plan.”
The changes in the proposed plan for Hallsville ISD’s District of Innovation mimics the most effective changes from the previous plan, including probationary contracts to better gauge effectiveness of teachers, counselors or nurses, K-4 class size approval, teacher certification approval, student suspension for disciplinary steps, and flexibility on school start dates.
Regarding district certification for teachers who are certified outside of the State of Texas, the new plan includes proposed changes to allow for teachers to have up to three years to obtain a Texas-based certification. This is to allow more flexibility for the district to activate teachers in classrooms rather than waiting on Texas Education Agency approval.
“Typically when we have a handful of teachers that move in from out of state, going through the process with the TEA can take a lot of time,” said Slaten. “Having that local permit just allows us to go ahead and offer them contracts to get them in the classroom to serve our students.”
Another change included in the newly proposed plan is the option to facilitate appropriate disciplinary steps, including out-of-school suspension, to address behaviors of students in grades three and below. This allows the district consideration of such student behaviors by campus administration in collaboration with district support staff.
“As we all know, we want to keep students in the classroom at all times and we understand that learning is important,” said Slaten. “But sometimes there are situations with persistent behavior where teachers may need to remove that student from the classroom, and we need to have a plan on campus to implement or it may be that they need to go home for a day or two.”
With the unanimous vote of approval from the Hallsville ISD school board, the renewal of the District of Innovation will take effect for the term of the spring semester in 2023 to the spring semester in 2028 following submission of the new plan to the Texas Education Agency.