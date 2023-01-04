Hallsville ISD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new West Elementary School on Tuesday to honor the leadership teams and businesses that spearheaded, built and supported the project.
“I’m glad that everyone is here and seeing this beautiful space,” said West Elementary School Principal Jennifer Hoskins. “It’s amazing.”
Hallsville ISD staff, teachers and executives gathered in the new building’s front entrance way to witness Principal Hoskins, surrounded by board members and teachers, cut the red ribbon to commemorate the grand opening of the new campus. Community leaders would then take a tour of the school, which was still undergoing minor construction work and is expected to welcome students on Thursday.
Tuesday’s ribbon cutting marks the official opening of the district’s third elementary campus. The district determined several years ago that another campus was required to alleviate overcrowding issues at Hallsville North and East Elementary Schools.
The new Hallsville West Elementary School began construction in early 2021, after voters approved a $55 million bond package in 2019. The 91,362 square foot campus was built on East Loop 281 near the Page Road intersection in Longview at a cost of around $27 million. Staff and students were supposed to move in for the fall semester, but because of delays were instead housed in a temporary location at 401 Waldron Ferry Road in Hallsville.
“We really appreciate our community for paying taxes and for trusting in us with their kids,” said Superintendent John Martin. “We’re very excited to have this new building because we’ve had quite a bit of growth. This was a long time coming.”
Classrooms for pre-K, second language, kindergarten and first grade are located downstairs, while classrooms for second, third, and fourth grade are located upstairs. There are 735 students enrolled at Hallsville West Elementary.
The goal of the school is to develop strong relationships that will enable all of its students to have their voices heard and valued. The school hopes to maintain its nurturing family environment, which emphasizes high expectations, integrity and resilience.
On Jan. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m., there will be a public open house.
First Day Things To Know
Hallsville West has a new traffic flow. Drop-off and pick-up vehicles, as well as the Hallsville ISD shuttle and Pre-K pick-up and drop-off vehicles, will enter from different lanes on Loop 281. Buses will enter the campus from Page Road and circle around the back of the school.
Second, third, and fourth grades are assigned to the B lane, while kindergarten, first grade, and sibling groups are placed in the A lane. The car line gate will open at 2 p.m. Families with an elementary-aged child attending the new Hallsville West School and older siblings attending Hallsville Intermediate, Hallsville Junior High, or Hallsville High School can take advantage of shuttle services. Older siblings can take a shuttle bus from Hallsville West to their school at 7:15 a.m. Between 4 and 4:15 p.m., the return shuttle would arrive.
Only Pre-K and kindergarten parents will be permitted to park and walk their children into the building on the first day. Extra adults will be stationed throughout the building to assist all other students in finding their new classrooms. Students will remain with the same teachers and classmates. Only the location of the building has changed. Every classroom has cutting-edge technology, including some of the most recent technology for smart boards, students with mobility issues, and a state-of-the-art cafeteria kitchen.
To make up for the lost instructional minutes while the campus was in its temporary location, dismissal time will now be 3:36 p.m.