HALLSVILLE — Several Hallsville ISD parents visited the Monday trustee meeting to voice their opposition to a mask requirement for students under the age of 10 years old.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate excludes children under the age of 10 years old from wearing a mask, even while attending school, but Hallsville ISD officials implemented a policy at the start of the year requiring all in person students, regardless of age or grade, to wear a mask at all times, including on the bus and in the classrooms.
“I’m here in the hopes common sense will prevail,” former school teacher and Hallsville ISD resident Margaret Hunt said on Monday during the meeting’s public comment time. “Our Governor has mandated that students 10 years and younger do not need to wear masks and other area school districts are following this mandate — we are not. I believe it is a parent’s choice if their student needs to wear a mask or not — they know what’s best for their kids. We all wear masks sometimes, you wear masks, but we also have the option of taking that mask off. But now a 5-year-old Hallsville student must wear a mask all day at school and on the bus.”
Hunt said a 5-year-old student bus rider could be in a mask for 10 hours or more per day and throughout the day, they will mess with the mask, drop the mask, take it off to eat and set it down on a table or the floor, sneeze in it or need help from a teacher to get it back on.
“Have you ever sneezed in your mask? Ever had a runny nose in your mask? This stays in their mask. All day long, that’s what that five-year-old is breathing in his mask,” she said. “Kindergarten teachers are constantly having to monitor these masks and they are disruptive. They are in this school all day and end up wearing that mask for 10 hours. That’s not healthy for them. That’s not good for their immune system. And when they get on the bus or go out for recess and it’s hot. How many of you can wear a mask for 10 hours? I challenge each of you to walk in the shoes of this five-year-old for 10 hours and tell me that’s what’s best.”
Another parent Kasey Little spoke against the masks, specifically on the bus.
“It’s a huge disservice to the bus drivers and the students to wear a mask in 98 degree weather in a bus with no air conditioner,” Little said.
Parent Erin Crafton said she loves Hallsville ISD but it was a hard decision to send her students to the district this school year, due to the mask policy.
“This year, sending my kids to this district was the hardest decision I’ve probably ever had to make because I’m so against the policies,” Crafton said.”It’s hard to say that because I love this district.”
Crafton handed out data packets from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) website to the trustees, along with a list of questions.
“I’d love to hear the answers to these questions. What evidence did you use to make the decision to mask all students all day? Can you provide all parents with copies of the data you used to formulate the basis for the requirement? Was the data used child based or adult based? What pediatricians or infectious disease doctors did you consult to make this decision? What are the long term effects of having a student wear a mask all day?,” Crafton asked the trustees.
She said the masks cover the child’s expressions from teachers, inhibit their ability to communicate and serve as a distraction.
“There are several districts in the area whose guidelines are not as strict,” she said. “I don’t see how it’s an effective way to teach a child and how it’s not distracting in class.”
Some Hallsville ISD teachers attended the meeting on Monday and were nodding in affirmation as each parent voiced their opposition to the mask policy.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said after the meeting the mask policy was a decision the district officials made in an effort to err on the side of caution.
“We recognized the Governor’s order allowed for 10 and under to not wear masks but we began to talk to our teachers and principals and there was medical research out there at the time that showed students could act as asymptomatic spreaders and so we felt like erring on the side of caution was the right thing to do for our staff and students,” Collum said.
Collum said the mask policy will remain in place for now.
“I think for now, we’re going to stay the course and follow guidance from the CDC and TEA and overall it’s going very well,” Collum said. “Our students have done incredible. I know there’s some stress and anxiety over all of it but when we talked as a leadership team, our basic premise was, ‘we’re going to err on the side of safety.’”