HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville ISD band member has been named to the UIL All-State Band, Hallsville ISD Band Director Sherri Morgan announced Wednesday.
Hallsville ISD Bobcat Band percussionist Kiran Puckett, a Hallsville High School senior, was recently made the Texas Music Educators Association Texas 5A UIL All-State Band.
Puckett earned the prestigious honor of being named a Texas All-State Musician through as a result of her performance during a number of competitions held throughout the state, Morgan said.
"Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, Kiran remained committed to her personal music development," Morgan said. "She demonstrated the very perseverance and dedication that ongoing participation in a music program fosters. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive."
More than 50,000 students across the state entered the audition process this year and 1,860 students were selected for 2022.
TMEA will host a performance event in San Antonio Feb. 9-12 to recognize these All-State Band musicians.
Puckett’s picture is now displayed on the Bobcat Band Wall of Fame, alongside all the former All-State Band members from Hallsville, Morgan said. Puckett joins the wall with her mother, Jennifer Havins Puckett, who was a three time All-State Band piccolo player from the Bobcat Band.