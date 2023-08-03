Hallsville ISD has announced a pep rally open to the community Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Hallsville ISD will be hosting a community pep rally open to the public ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 academic school year. The event will feature food vendors, booths from local businesses, as well as introductions for the athletic departments at Hallsville ISD. The first hour will be held in a tailgating format where the community can gather together before going into the stadium for the next hour, where the school will be performing on the Bobcat Stadium field.
East Texas Professional Credit Union will be providing free hot dogs with chips and water for the community in attendance, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from vendors such as Chugg’s Tea & Water, Kona-Ice, and Tom’s Coffee. There will also be booths from businesses of the area including Rollo Insurance, Roof Masters, Texas Farm Bureau.
“We’re just trying to be a community get-together,” said Hallsville ISD’s Athletic Director Cody Farrell. “We’ve had upward of 3,000 people before, so it is a well attended event, even in the heat.”
The Hallsville ISD community pep rally will also feature the introduction to the community to this year’s football, volleyball and softball teams among others. The event will also showcase performances from the local Bobcat Belles, High School band and cheerleaders.
“All of these groups put a lot of time, energy, and effort into going out and representing Hallsville ISD, Hallsville High School, and the Hallsville town,” said Hallsville ISD’s Bryan Farrell. “They put so much time and effort to be really good at what they do and then go and represent us, and I think this is a great opportunity to come back and honor them.”
During the community pep rally, the school district will be playing an hour long video highlighting the success of the athletic departments in the last year and what the district is looking forward to going into the next academic school year.
“It allows us to kind of hang on to our roots and our tradition of being a small East Texas community,” said Farrell. “It shows you just how this town views community. So, it’s important for us to continue to do that, just to have a chance for all these people to come together.”