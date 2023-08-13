Hallsville ISD trustees are considering the adoption of a balanced budget of $207.36 million with a lower proposed tax rate for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed budget for the district features a total tax rate of $0.7982 per $100 valuation, which includes a proposed $0.6832 rate on the maintenance and operations (M&O) side for day-to-day operations, and a proposed $0.1150 rate on the interest and sinking (I&S) side of the budget for debt obligation costs.
When compared to the previous year, this proposal features a lower total tax rate, previously set at $1.0064. This also includes a lower M&O rate, which was $0.8914 last year and no change in the I&S rate of $0.1150.
The proposed total budget of $207.36 million for Hallsville ISD’s 2023-24 fiscal school year represents a decrease of an estimated $6.84 million compared to last year’s adopted total budget of $214.2 million.
The proposed budget represents a decrease in the actual cost to the average taxpayer, according to average taxable values from the Harrison Central Appraisal District. The average taxable value of residences in 2023 is $104,566 with average taxes due of $834.65, which is down from the 2022 average of $113,943 with a tax due of $1,146.72. This is a $312.08 decrease in average taxes due for a residential property from year to year.
Since the passage of a $55 million bond in 2019, Hallsville has constructed a new elementary campus, a performing arts center at the high school, and have conducted updates to facilities, parking lots, roads and the bus fleet. The current proposed budget for 2023 includes the purchase of two new school buses at an estimated cost of $250,000. The district is also considering updates to the long-range facilities and maintenance plan as part of the budget. There are no budget cuts for equipment or programs currently included.
The Hallsville ISD school board is currently considering several compensation and benefit options for the coming year which could be included in the proposed balanced budget. Assistant Superintendent of Finance for Hallsville ISD Mary Brown discussed the impact of uncertainty surrounding legislative special sessions and how the district is preparing to accommodate potential finance laws.
“Due to the lack of any new school finance legislation or additional state funding from the closed regular legislative session in the spring, and with reports of a likely third special session to be called later this fall, it is presently unknown exactly what school finance law will go into effect for the fiscal year, and what that law might mandate for school district salaries and other spending,” said Brown.
The state has also introduced a new $100,000 homestead exemption to address rising property values — currently estimated at a rise of 7.68 percent.
“Property values have increased by 7.68 percent from 2022, up to a total of $3,331,129,103 for 2023 values,” explained Brown. “That value also includes the new $100,000 homestead exemption, up from $40,000, and without that exemption increase, the total taxable values would have been $3,616,394,097, 16.72 percent higher than in 2022.”
The public budget hearing is currently scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hallsville ISD Board Room located at 300 Willow St., Hallsville, TX 75650. The board is also scheduled to vote to adopt the budget on the same day during the regularly scheduled school board meeting at 6:30 p.m.