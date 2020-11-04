HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD taxpayers will soon some big changes at the district as more of the $55 million bond project passed by voters in 2019 comes to fruition.
The bond, which included renovations and updates to Hallsville Junior High School, construction of a new West Elementary School off of Page Road in Longview and construction of a new auditorium at Hallsville High School, is moving forward as planned and under budget, Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Friday.
Collum said most of the junior high updates and renovations have been completed as of Friday.
“The junior high projects are approximately 95 percent complete,” Collum said. “Roads and parking near the stadium (specifically Bobcat Lane) are completed. Future parking lot areas will be addressed at a later time, to be determined by the board.”
Collum said not only have the projects managed to stay on a timely course, the district has managed to come in under budget.
“Any savings left over from the projects will be prioritized for use by the board, based on need and funds, and within the terms of the bond passed by the taxpayers,” he said.
Now that the board has approved designs for both the new high school auditorium and West Elementary School, Collum said both projects are in the bidding process.
“Projects have been put out to bid for contractors. The bidding process usually takes a couple of weeks,” he said. “We anticipate that groundbreaking will begin sometime for West Elementary around late January, early February, and the auditorium groundbreaking would be a few months later than that.”
While groundbreaking might not happen until early next year, depending on the weather the next few months, Collum said the district is shooting for a fall 2022 opening of both new buildings.
“Our goal is for both facilities to be ready to open for the fall of 2022,” he said. “We have been very pleased thus far with all of our bond projects, and they have remained on time and under budget. We anticipate the same for both West Elementary School and the auditorium. As always, we can never predict the future (especially with weather) but if all things are constant, both projects should be finished on time and under budget.”
At the junior high campus, the building received classroom updates, new roofs, new parking lots, a newly installed safety vestibule at the campus’ entrance and new paint and carpeting.
The district’s new $29.7 million West Elementary School will be a two-story, 89,000 sq. ft. building designed by architect Huckabee & Associates.
The new school, which will house grades pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, will also include separate playgrounds for the pre-k and older students and will include an outdoor courtyard area in the center of the building.
The school will have a capacity to house 925 students but is currently planned to house about 750 upon opening. The building will consist of 46 total classrooms, including three special education areas, three pre-kindergarten areas, eight kindergarten areas, and eight each first through fourth grade areas.
Two of the eight classrooms for each grade level are designated as “flexible classrooms,” meaning they can be used and wired as computer labs, intervention rooms, teacher planning areas, teacher workrooms or overflow classrooms, though Collum previously expressed a need to have them labeled as intervention areas.
Hallsville ISD was in a unique financial position last year that allowed voters and tax payers to approve the bond without a tax increase thanks to an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed Texas House Bill 3.
The $55 million bond includes about $13.8 million for a new 1,000 seat high school auditorium that was originally included on the plans of the district’s 2007 bond that constructed the new Hallsville High School but was later scrapped due to a lack of money remaining.
The district’s campuses currently use the auditorium at Hallsville Junior High School.