The Hallsville ISD school board recently recognized Cameron Upchurch for having competed at the state level swim meet in Austin earlier this year, marking his second time qualifying for the state competition.
Upchurch, a high school student, qualified for the second time to compete at the state level swim meet in Austin, where he participated in two events. At a recent school board meeting, the district honored Upchurch’s qualification for the state level competition and how he represented the district at the swim meet.
“Cameron Upchurch is a swimmer, he’s told me he was swimming since before he could walk,” said Hallsville ISD Athletic Director Cody Farrell. “That was one of the first things he could do.”
At his second consecutive year competing in swimming, Upchurch qualified for two events, where he was able to place 10th overall in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.66 seconds and also 15th place overall in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.67 seconds.
“If we’re talking about accomplishments, one of the things I want to make everyone aware of is what makes him a leader, the things he does, and what he sacrifices to make this possible today,” said Farrell. “Cameron is in a pool before school starts every day at LeTourneau University.”
The Hallsville ISD school board began their Bobcat Pride component of their meeting with commendations for Upchurch’s performance. This gave the opportunity to showcase his achievements in UIL related state events for the community and present him with a plaque in front of attending members to rounds of applause
“We’re extremely thankful and proud of Cameron, and we’re going to see him one more time and that will be next year,” said Farrell. “He represents us very well and makes us extremely proud.”