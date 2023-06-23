The Hallsville ISD school board recognized the FFA state level competition participants as part of their Bobcat Pride during a recent school board meeting.
The board celebrated the accomplishments of the FFA team at state level competitions throughout the previous academic school year, which included a total of 15 career development event teams with 11 qualifying for state and one qualifying to regional. The teams that were trained this year included agricultural mechanics, forages, cotton, farm business management, marketing plan, tractor technician, livestock judging, horse judging, home site judging, veterinary technician, and forestry.
“We had a very successful year,” said Hallsville ISD ag science teacher Walter York.
Each of the teams were sponsored by one or multiple Hallsville ISD ag science teachers including York, Amber Killeen and Robyn Pinard. The following students, and the teams they participated in, were recognized before the community at the school board meeting:
- Braden Denfeld in agricultural mechanics and homesite judging
- Elijah Thompson in forages and farm business management
- Grace Mauldin in forages
- Alayna Carroll in forages
- Hannah Neal in farm business management, vet technician and horse judging
- Clay Hendrix in tractor tech
- Emma Gunion in marketing plan
- Ryan Shelton in homesite judging, tractor technician and marketing plan
- Kenzi Odum in marketing plan
- Lexi Miller in marketing plan
- Addisyn Horn in livestock judging
- Avery Hunt in livestock judging
- Ellie Pierce horse judging
- Summer McArthur in horse judging and vet technician
- Jack Key in Homesite Judging
- Sarah Huggins in vet technician
- Whitney Sullivan in vet technician
- Davis Buttram in forestry
- Payton Rice in forestry
- Blake Stringer in forestry
Many of the students were applauded for participating in multiple teams throughout the year. Eleven students were also acknowledged for online record book keeping after being approved by the state to receive their state Lone Star Degree.
The ag department for Hallsville ISD thanked the administration for all their support and encouragement for the FFA teams throughout the school year. Just after the school year came to a close, the state approved Hallsville’s FFA chapter to be recognized with a three star recognition National Chapter Award. This makes Hallsville one of only 25 total FFA chapters in the state to receive the recognition.
“We really wanted to take the time to recognize all of our kids that accomplished great things at the state level,” said Killeen.