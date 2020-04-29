HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD officials recently released several plans and back up plans for hosting the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hallsville ISD officials posted an update to their Facebook page on Friday detailing plans and back up plans for hosting an in person graduation ceremony, and if needed a virtual one, depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state and Texas Education Agency’s direction to schools going forward.
The district is planning an in person graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. on May 22, the district’s original graduation date. If held at 8 p.m. on May 22, the graduation will be held at Bobcat Stadium and seniors will be required to participate in a graduation practice at 8 a.m. on May 21 at the stadium. The district will announce a decision by May 4 on whether the graduation will indeed be held on May 22.
Should the May 22 date need to be pushed back for some reason, the district has set an in person graduation date for 8 p.m. on June 27 at Bobcat Stadium with a fireworks display at the conclusion of the ceremony. If the June 27 graduation date is selected, seniors will be required to participate in a graduation practice at 8 a.m. on June 26 at the stadium. Tickets will be distributed for attendance to the graduation and a final decision will be announced by district officials by June 15 on whether or not the June 27 graduation will indeed happen.
Should the graduation ceremony need to be pushed back even further, the district has set an in person graduation date of 8 p.m. pm Aug. 1 at Bobcat Stadium, with a required practice for seniors at 8 a.m. on July 31. A final decision will be made by district officials by July 20 on the Aug. 1 graduation date.
Should the Aug. 1 in person graduation ceremony be canceled as well, the district will host a virtual ceremony to adhere to social distancing standards.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott earlier this month closed all public state schools through the rest of the 2020 spring semester. On Monday, Abbott announced plans to roll out the first phase of re-opening the state beginning Friday by opening back up malls, retail stores, movie theaters and restaurants.
For more information about the district’s plans and to stay updated, visit the district’s website at https://www.hisd.com/